Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for coronavirus

Dhruva Sarja is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died in June following a massive heart attack.

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife have been hospitalised after the couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus. For the uninformed, Dhruv is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja and the younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died in June following a massive heart attack.

The couple is currently in the hospital. Dhruva himself took to his social media and tweeted, opening up about his and Prerana's COVID-19 diagnosis. He also requested people who were in contact with them to get tested. Dhruva wrote, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe."

Dhruva is the second Kannada actor to test positive for coronavirus as earlier actress-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh was also found COVID-19 positive. On the work front, he will be next seen in Pogaru, opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna.