Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for coronavirus

Headlines

Mystery School Code Reviews (Rina Bogart) Reliable Audio Frequency Soundtrack Program? Download PDF!

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan distance themselves from Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks in LS

Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'We just couldn't...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Meet IAS officer Neha Byadwal, studied at IIT, left everything to crack UPSC exam at 24, got AIR...

Mystery School Code Reviews (Rina Bogart) Reliable Audio Frequency Soundtrack Program? Download PDF!

Meet the beautiful wives of Bangladeshi cricketers

10 foods rich in amino acid

Which cricketers from Pakistan's 2019 world cup squad don’t feature in the 2023 world cup squad?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'We just couldn't...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for coronavirus

Dhruva Sarja is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died in June following a massive heart attack.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 06:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife have been hospitalised after the couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus. For the uninformed, Dhruv is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja and the younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died in June following a massive heart attack.

The couple is currently in the hospital. Dhruva himself took to his social media and tweeted, opening up about his and Prerana's COVID-19 diagnosis. He also requested people who were in contact with them to get tested. Dhruva wrote, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe." 

Dhruva is the second Kannada actor to test positive for coronavirus as earlier actress-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh was also found COVID-19 positive. On the work front, he will be next seen in Pogaru, opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raima Sen says she 'doesn't care' about The Vaccine War being called propaganda: 'What is important is how...'

Meet Divya Dwivedi, IIT professor who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, why is she in news these days?

Samsung, Huawei to drive mass adoption of foldable smartphones next year

Matsya 6000: Features of Samudrayaan mission vehicle that will go 6 kms below sea explained

Delhi govt asks Centre to call review meeting of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, others to check stubble burning

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE