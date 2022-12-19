Kannada actor Darshan's fan throws slipper at him amid outrage against sexist comment, incident caught on camera

On Sunday night, as Kannada star Darshan was promoting his forthcoming movie "Kranti" in Hosapete, Karnataka, a slipper was thrown at him.

The guy who hurled the slipper at the Kannada singer when he was speaking to his admirers is still unknown, thus more information is pending. His most recent interactional remark, which was widely condemned as misogynistic, had caused a great deal of outrage.

Cops were visible surrounding Darshan just after the actor was attacked, according to a viral video that is going popular on the internet. Darshan exclaimed when the slipper struck his shoulder, “It is not your mistake brother, no problem” and tried to calm down his angry fans in the gathering.

With police protection, the actor quickly departed the scene. The song from Darshan's forthcoming movie "Kranti," which is set to enter theatres on January 26th, was released in Hosapete.

Additionally, he decorated the town's statue of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. V Harikrishna directed the motion picture. In this movie, Rachita Ram plays Darshan's co-star.

In the meantime, Darshan had been in hot water for his recent remarks on the "luck goddess" at another Kranti movie promotion event.

Many people were offended by the actor's remarks and pointed out his patriarchal attitudes toward women. Darshan gained notoriety when, some ten years ago, he was detained on suspicion of hitting his wife.