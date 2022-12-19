Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kannada actor Darshan's fan throws slipper at him amid outrage against sexist comment, incident caught on camera

His most recent interactional remark, which was widely condemned as misogynistic, had caused a great deal of outrage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Kannada actor Darshan's fan throws slipper at him amid outrage against sexist comment, incident caught on camera
Kannada actor Darshan's fan throws slipper at him amid outrage against sexist comment, incident caught on camera

On Sunday night, as Kannada star Darshan was promoting his forthcoming movie "Kranti" in Hosapete, Karnataka, a slipper was thrown at him. 

The guy who hurled the slipper at the Kannada singer when he was speaking to his admirers is still unknown, thus more information is pending. His most recent interactional remark, which was widely condemned as misogynistic, had caused a great deal of outrage.

Cops were visible surrounding Darshan just after the actor was attacked, according to a viral video that is going popular on the internet. Darshan exclaimed when the slipper struck his shoulder, “It is not your mistake brother, no problem” and tried to calm down his angry fans in the gathering. 

 

 

With police protection, the actor quickly departed the scene. The song from Darshan's forthcoming movie "Kranti," which is set to enter theatres on January 26th, was released in Hosapete. 

Additionally, he decorated the town's statue of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. V Harikrishna directed the motion picture. In this movie, Rachita Ram plays Darshan's co-star.

In the meantime, Darshan had been in hot water for his recent remarks on the "luck goddess" at another Kranti movie promotion event. 

Many people were offended by the actor's remarks and pointed out his patriarchal attitudes toward women. Darshan gained notoriety when, some ten years ago, he was detained on suspicion of hitting his wife.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Urfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed is a social media sensation, see pics
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Streaming This Week: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Enola Holmes 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exams to be out today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.