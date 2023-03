Kannada actor Chetan Kumar

In a shocking development, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested in Bengaluru by Seshadripuram police after his tweet saying Hindutva is 'built on lies' went viral on social media.

On Monday, Chetan Kumar tweeted that Hindutva is built on lies. A complaint was registered at Seshadripuram Police Station based on the tweet. The complaint was filed by Shivakumar of Bajrang dal.