Kanikka Kapur reacts to comparisons with Kiara Advani in Batwara 1947 poster: 'Leaving it to the people'

Kanikka Kapur reacted to fans mistaking her for Kiara Advani in the Batwara 1947 poster. She said she is used to the comparisons and finds them amusing. The film releases on August 14.

The poster created confusion online. Many people thought Kiara Advani was in the film. Because of the striking similarity, some people also questioned whether AI was used to create the image. In response to the attention, Kanikka has stated that she finds the analogies amusing.

'I am used to it now'

Kanikka discussed the viral responses in an interview with Variety India. She claimed to have been compared to Kiara in the past and to have learned to ignore it. 'I am leaving it to the people to judge if they find me like Kiara (Advani). I have been reading mixed comments. Many people are convinced that I look like her in the poster, while some have said that I don’t,' she said. 'I have been compared to Kiara before as well. So, I am used to it now. Earlier, I would clarify whether it’s her or me, but now I laugh it off. I am used to it and I find her very pretty. So, I have no problem with the comparisons.' Kanikka added that the topic did not come up during the shoot. 'I did not discuss it with anyone and no one spoke to me about it. I am just happy to be on the poster.'

Fans thought it was Kiara or AI

Questions flooded social media following the unveiling of the Batwara 1947 poster. A lot of people wanted to know if Kiara Advani had joined the cast. Because Kanikka's appearance was so close to Kiara's, several questioned whether AI was used in the creation or editing of the billboard.

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About Batwara 1947

Aamir Khan Productions is the producer and Rajkumar Santoshi is the director of Batwara 1947. Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Kanikka Kapur are among the cast members of the historical drama. Thirty years after Ghatak, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite in the movie. On August 14, Batwara 1947 is slated to open in theatres.