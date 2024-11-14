Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva opens to positive response from the audience.

Suriya and Bobby Deol's much-anticipated film, Kanguva has finally hit the threats today (November 14) and has opened to an extremely positive response from the audience. Touted as one of the most expensive films of the year, the film created waves on social media.

The fans can't stop hailing Suriya and Bobby Deol's performance in the film. Even Disha Patani's glamourous bikini look has grabbed the eyeballs of the audience. Here's a look at what the moviegoers have to say before you watch Kanguva in theatres.

One of the tweets read, "#Kanguva Review #Surya's Performance Peaks. Extra Ordinary film Climax Sequence, The Emotional Connect Worked well #DSP Music The Backbone. Never Seen Visual Experience KANGUVA Will be A New Benchmark Film. BLOCKBUSTER."

Another user shared his review and wrote, "Rating Kanguva is 4/5 Screen better, Dramatic, insane, Story' longest but best Action full... Ooooo goosebumps. Over all @Suriya_offl (GOAT emoji)."

One of the users also praised the VFX of the film and called it Suriya and Bobby Deol's finest film till date. He wrote, "#Kanguva Review: A SPECTACULAR MASTERPIECE! #Suriya & #BobbyDeol's finest film so far, and #DishaPatani looks stunning. Supreme BGM, intense face-off scenes, and next-level VFX & visuals."

Another moviegoer called it an average watch and said, "The film's second half kicks off with a rapid pace, showcasing a fierce battle between Suriya and Bobby Deol. The movie's standout moments include a heart-pumping crocodile sequence, an empowering women's stunt segment, and Suriya's remarkable physical transformation. While the film is average overall, these highlights make it a worthwhile viewing experience."

Hailing the background music of the film, one of the users wrote, "This combo is far better than anything

@ThisIsDSP semma mass. BGM will haunt you even after coming from theatres. @ThisIsDSP You are the soul of the movie @Suriya_offl I love you, sir. You are back."

Giving a detailed review of the film, a user wrote, "Excellent BGM by @ThisIsDSP Production values and 3D effects @Suriya_offl career best film. The industry hit loading for Tamil cinema. First half:- 1) first 40 mins a little bit slow 2) From Kanguva, the story starts to interval excellent racy screenplay. Second half:- 1) forest fight 2)both times climax fights, 3) Karthi entries both times. Excellent movie delivered @directorsiva garu."

Not only this some fans also compared it to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and wrote, "Bahubali for Telugu people. #Kanguva for Tamil people." Another wrote, "Kanguva is the new Baahubali! Epic scale, powerful drama, and unforgettable moments."

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Kanguva sees Suriya's comeback to the big screens after a long time. His face-off with Bobby Deol, who recently gained fame as a villain, is being loved by the audience. The film also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Anandaraj and K. S. Ravikumar.

