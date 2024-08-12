Twitter
Entertainment

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Kanguva is touted to be among the most expensive films of this year. With a reported budget of over Rs 350 crores, the film stars Suriya and Bobby Deol.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 03:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'
Kanguva trailer (Image credit: Twitter)
The trailer for Siva's highly anticipated action-drama Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, was released on Monday. While it gives a preview of the film, it doesn’t reveal much about the plot.

Suriya shared the trailer for Kanguva on Twitter, celebrating the director’s birthday. He wrote, "Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here’s our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!"

The 2-minute and 37-second trailer starts with an elderly woman saying, “Many mysteries lie scattered on this island we live on. But the most baffling of them all…” before trailing off. It then shows Suriya and Bobby’s characters as tribal leaders and fierce warriors, suggesting they will eventually clash. The title Kanguva means "fire" in Tamil. 

The trailer keeps another aspect of the story under wraps. Previously, Suriya shared a poster featuring him in two different looks—one as a tribal warrior and the other in modern attire. The film is all set to release on 10th October 2024.

Soon after the release date of Kanguva was announced, filmgoers realised that Suriya's anticipated film would clash with Rajinikanth's Vettiyan and Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan will be released on October 10. Whereas Alia Bhatt's Jigra will be released on October 11.

About Kanguva

Kanguva is touted to be among the most expensive films of this year. With a reported budget of over Rs 350 crores, the film, which stars Suriya in six roles, is being shot in Tamil and will be dubbed in 37 other languages from around the world.

This is a new record for any Indian film. In comparison, films like Kalki 2898 AD and Puhspa 2: The Rise will most likely be dubbed in four or five languages at the most. Even Bollywood biggies like Jawan and Animal were dubbed in only two languages each. That means Kanguva is on a scale bigger than these names, as well as other films with pan-India aspirations, such as Salaar, Dunki and Pushpa 2.

