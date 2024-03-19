Twitter
Entertainment

Kanguva sizzle teaser: 'Gallant, ruthless, ferocious' Suriya goes up against Bobby Deol, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Directed by Siva, the pan-India film Kanguva is headlined by Suriya. The fantasy actioner also marks the Tamil film debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 06:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Suriya in Kanguva sizzle teaser/YouTube screengrab
The Kollywood superstar Suriya unveiled the next glimpse of his much-awaited pan-India film Kanguva on Tuesday, March 19. Titled 'sizzle teaser', the 51-second action-packed clip shows Suriya as a 'gallant, ruthless, ferocious' tribal leader, and includes breathtaking shots of the jungle, the hills, and the seas. 

Bobby Deol's villain is also shown encircled by hundreds of his followers. In the last frame, both Suriya and Bobby are seen shouting at each other. Dharmenda and Prakash Kaur's son and Sunny Deol's brother will be making his Tamil film debut with the fantasy-action film directed by Siva. The film also marks the Tamil film debut of Disha Patani.

As soon as the sizzle teaser was released, fans took to the comments section and heaped praised on the same. One of them wrote, "Pure goosebumps", while another added, "Goosebumps overloaded." "This is outstanding teaser, next big thing of Indian Cinema", read another comment. A netizen commented, "Out of words to praise, excellent work from the team".

On Tuesday itself, it was announced that Kanguva will start streaming on Prime Video after its theatrical release. The streaming giant made the announcement at its mega event, where it announced its upcoming slate of films and series. Taking to its social media accounts, Prime Video wrote, "A story that travels 500 years from 1700’s to 2023 about a hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. #Kanguva available post-theatrical release."

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is produced by K.E. Gnanavelraja under his banner Studio Green.  Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the chartbuster songs in Pushpa: The Rise, has composing the music. Vetri Palanisamy is the director of photography, and Nishad Yusuf is the editor. Slated to hit cinemas in the second half of 2024, Kanguva's exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

