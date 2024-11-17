Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani's magnum opus, Kanguva, is no match for SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali.

Suriya’s much-awaited pan-India film Kanguva has finally hit the theatres and opened to mixed response from the audience. However, Suriya and Bobby Deol’s performances have become the talk of the town. Despite strong performances, cool VFX, and grand visuals, Kanguva is no match for SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer Baahubali.

Except for the song ‘YOLO’, Kanguva boasts of goosebumps-worthy background scores and songs that elevate the film experience. Suriya shines in a double role and his tribal look and performance is the highlight of the whole film. Made on a high scale, the film’s VFX and grand visuals do justice to the budget, however, the film does feel stretched at some moments.

While Kanguva is being touted as ‘Tamil’s Baahubali’ by some of the users, the film lacks in comparison to SS Rajamouli’s film in many aspects. The villain in the film, Bobby Deol, who made his Tamil debut with it, gives powerful, fierce vibes, however, is reduced to just a prop in front of the hero and thus just like in Animal, Bobby Deol’s strong persona, impactful acting is wasted yet again. Suriya’s performance is so fierce that it will make you feel that he is playing the double role of a villain as well as that of a hero. On the other hand, Baahubali had an equally strong villain (Rana Daggubati) as the hero (Prabhas).

Not only this but despite being a multi-starrer, SS Rajamouli gave a proper arc to every character in Baahubali, even to Tamannaah Bhatia’s character. However, here, Disha Patani’s character not only looks useless, and not well-written, but it also feels like she has been used only for views and to add some glamour to the film, just like in Kalki 2898 AD.

Even though Kanguva is able to match the level of VFX and visuals of Baahubali, the most important aspect that it lacks is the emotional connection. The kid and Suriya’s bond fails to build that emotional connection in the film making the storyline a little weak. While their reunion in the movie should have left the audience in tears, the cringe-acting made it a laughing spot. Baahubali played big on the emotional aspect and hence the excitement for the second part was at its peak. However, just Karthi’s entry as the new villain in the second part and a hint of the modern world being a copy of Stranger Things isn’t enough to build the hype. Hence, for Kanguva to match the level of Baahubali, will be bigger and tougher in my opinion.

