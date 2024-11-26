Made in around Rs 350 crore, Suriya's Kanguva has earned just Rs 67.50 crore in India till now and has been a massive box office flop.

Suriya-starrer Kanguva has been a massive box office failure as the film is one of the most expensive Indian films with a reported budget of around Rs 350 crore. The reincarnation drama has just crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office after 12 days. In India, Kanguva has just earned Rs 67.50 crore net.

Amid its disastrous box office performance, one of the producers G Dhananjeyan has defended the movie and said that the Suriya-starrer has failed because two fandoms in Kollywood and two political parties in Tamil Nadu are continuously targeting the actor with negative comments about Kanguva on social media.

As per a report in 123Telugu.com, Dhananjeyan told the YouTube channel Aagayam Tamil, "Back in 2014, I mentioned that two fandoms were targeting Suriya completely. There was a perception that these fandoms didn’t want Suriya to reach the next level. Whenever I tweet something related to Suriya or Kanguva, I see these two fandoms posting negative comments and trolls. Particularly, I see one fandom hating Suriya extremely. I don’t know why they troll Suriya to such an extent. Even if I post something philosophically, I see hate comments coming from people who keep that hero’s image as the profile picture. I don’t want to name them. To be frank, the positions of these two heroes are untouchable in the industry."

"Now, along with these two fandoms, two political parties have started spreading negativity about Kanguva. Once, Suriya made some comments about NEET and education policies. It seems his words didn’t sit well with the two political parties. Hence, they targeted the film and the actor", the producer further added.

Apart from Suriya, Kanguva also starred Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the leading roles. Directed by Siva, the fantasy action drama has been panned by the critics and audiences for its weak screenplay, poor script, boring story, and excessively loud background music.

