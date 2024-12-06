Kanguva is one of the biggest flops in Indian cinema. The film will start streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages from December 8.

Headlined by Suriya in the titular role, Kanguva was released in cinemas on November 14. The period fantasy action drama received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics. The film's breathtaking visuals and solid action set pieces were highlighted as its positive aspects, while the writing, direction, and screenplay were highly criticised.

Now, within a month since its theatrical release, Kanguva will start streaming on Prime Video from December 8. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the OTT release poster, and wrote, "A tale as old as time & a LEGACY that lives on. KANGUVA arrives to settle it all. #KanguvaOnPrime, Dec 8." The poster mentions that the film will be streaming in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there was no mention about its Hindi dubbed version.

A tale as old as time ⚔️ & a LEGACY that lives on

KANGUVA arrives to settle it all #KanguvaOnPrime, Dec 8 pic.twitter.com/eDLqMDd2hD — prime video (@PrimeVideoIN) December 6, 2024

Made in a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, Kanguva turned out to be one of the biggest flops in Indian cinema as it earned just Rs 70 crore net in India and grossed Rs 106.25 crore worldwide. The film paved the way for its sequel Kanguva 2, which the makers had also announced before its release. But with its box office numbers, it seems unlikely that the makers will go ahead with the second part.

Kanguva is set across two timelines with Suriya in a double role. Also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, the film also features Suriya's brother Karthi in a double role in a cameo appearance. Kanguva is directed by Siva and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under their banners Studio Green and UV Creations.

