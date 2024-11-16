On Friday, Kanguva producer KE Gnanavel Raja addressed the media in a virtual press conference from Hyderabad, where he assured that they were taking steps to resolve the issue.

Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol, hit theaters on November 14. However, the film faced backlash over issues with its sound design.

On Friday, producer KE Gnanavel Raja addressed the media in a virtual press conference from Hyderabad, where he assured that they were taking steps to resolve the issue. Gnanavel informed the media that starting today, the film's sound levels will be lowered by "2 points" to address the issue.

“We have spoken to everyone and asked them to reduce the volume by 2 points. The film is set a thousand years back, and most episodes have massive action sequences. So, I asked the exhibitors to reduce the sound by 2 points, considering the feedback.”

He also responded to criticism that Devi Sri Prasad's music was not up to the mark, defending the composer by stating that, "No one has criticised the film’s songs or even the RR (re-recording), the only feedback was that the volume was high. So DSP is not to be blamed for that. The sound issues will be rectified by the night show."

Gnanavel also discussed when the sequel to *Kanguva* would begin production, especially after the film ended by introducing Karthi’s character and teasing a potential face-off between him and Suriya. He said, “Siva already has committed to another film with Ajith Kumar. He will shoot for that first, and we will plan for Kanguva 2 after that. The script is ready but corrections will be made to that based on feedback we’ve received now.”

Suriya stars in the lead role as Kanguva, a warrior, and also portrays a bounty hunter named Francis. The film weaves together the story of a tribal warrior fighting to protect his people from colonization with that of a bounty hunter in the present day. Disha Patani plays another bounty hunter, while Bobby Deol portrays a warrior similar to Kanguva.

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 58.60 crore in gross worldwide revenue. The producer expressed hope that *Kanguva* will become Suriya’s highest-grossing film by Monday.