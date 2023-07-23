Headlines

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

After the first glimpse, the makers of Kanguva dropped a new poster featuring Suriya as the valiant warrior king. Fans go berserk over the new Kanguva poster

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

After impressing the masses, Suriya fans with Kanguva's first glimpse, the makers have dropped a new poster of the star, adding more to the fans' birthday celebrations of Suriya. At midnight hour of 23 June, on Suriya's 48th birthday, director Siva and the team gave a treat to Suriya's fans with the first glimpse. 

On Sunday evening, the makers of Kanguva released a poster from the film, featuring Suriya in and as "A warrior. A leader. A King! #Kanguva." 

Here's the poster

Soon after the poster was released, the fans accepted the poster wholeheartedly. A netizen wrote, "Undoubtedly a Mega Blockbuster is loading simply." Another netizen wrote, "This Look wishes to grand success for this movie." An internet user wrote, "All the best @Suriya_offl Happy birthday.. sure blockbuster...@directorsiva Rocking look...your dedication to the core." Another internet user wrote, "Killer Look . Kudos to the team who came up this look . Only #Suriya can justify this kind of role . In true sense #NadippinNayagan . #KanguvaFirstLook #Kanguva." One of the internet users wrote, "Once a king always a king real life reel life the man @Suriya_offl." 

Kanguva first glimpse 

On Suriya's 48th birthday, the makers of Kanguva released the first glimpse of the upcoming mega-actioner, and the actor's fans couldn't ask for a better birthday treat than this. The 2.21-minute video introduces the dark, raw, rustic world of the jungle, where mighty tribal leader Kanguva (Suriya) rules and unleashes his wrath by waging war against the enemy. 

The promo starts with a battlefield in the woods, where a person seemed to be from a rival tribe kills more than a dozen men and tries to overpower the rule. From a distance, a masked man appears, and he attacks him by throwing a fire-lighted spear that pierces straight into the enemy's heart. The saviour man runs towards his territory, and then, he unmasks, revealing himself to be Kanguva, a mighty leader who can do anything to protect his people. Kanguva First Glimpse ends with Suriya looking into the camera and announcing his arrival, a pure goosebumps moment for his fans. Kanguva will release in cinemas in 2024. 

