Kanguva features Suriya's younger brother Karthi in a cameo in a climax. The sequel will see the two brothers up against each other in their four avatars.

Headlined by Suriya in the titular role, Kanguva finally released in the theaters on November 14. The reincarnation action drama, directed by Siva, has breathtaking visuals and solid action set pieces but lacks in emotional depth and weak writing. But, Kanguva ends with a stunning climax that features Suriya's brother Karthi in a dual role and perfectly sets up the sequel.

Major spoilers for Kanguva ahead

Kanguva is set across two timelines with Suriya in a double role. The period portions are set in 1070 in which Suriya's Kanguva is a tribal leader and is arch rivals with Bobby Deol's Udhiran, who heads his own tribe. In the present era set in 2024, Suriya is a bounty hunter named Francis, who helps cops catch dangerous criminals. Apart from Suriya, a young kid has also reincarnated and is also present in both the timelines as Poduva and Zeta in 1070 and 2024, respectively.

What happens in Kanguva's climax?

In 1070, the kid Poduva sacrifices his own life to save Kanguva. Zeta is being hunted by mercenaries in 2024 and now Suriya's Francis must save him to repay his debt. In a thrilling climax that keeps alternating between the two timelines, Kanguva kills Udhiran and Francis saves Zeta.

How Karthi's cameo sets up Kanguva 2

In the climax, after Kanguva kills Udhiran and his three sons, Karthi emerges as Rathangusan, Udhiran's illegitimate son. He vows to kills Kanguva to claim his throne. In the present, it is then revealed that Rathangusan has also reincarnated as Commander, the one who has been targeting Zeta from the start.

The Siva film ends with teasing two battles in the sequel - Kanguva vs Rathangusan and Francis vs Commander. It will be fireworks on the screen when Suriya will fight with his younger brother Karthi in Kanguva 2.

