“Because Angela's character is not the whole movie Kanguva is about! Angela can't be in 2.5 hours of film!" said Kanguva's producer's wife over Disha Patani's role in the film.

Disha Patani made her Tamil debut with a brief role in Suriya’s Kanguva. The actress portrayed the role of Angela, which was perceived by many social media users as somewhat inconsequential to the film. Neha Gnanavel, the wife of the producer KE Gnanavel Raja, recently reacted to the ongoing discussion, saying that the actress was ‘there to look pretty’. After her comment sparked controversy, she immediately deleted the comment.

Her now-deleted comment read, “Because Angela's character is not the whole movie Kanguva is about! Angela can't be in 2.5 hours of film! Basic, so yes she was there to look pretty!!! It's one brain and perspective (director) presenting to crores of audiences! We welcome criticism not targeted propaganda!" Soon after her comment, a section of users bashed her for stereotyping female characters on screen.

Earlier, Kanguva producer KE Gnanavel Raja addressed the film’s criticism about its sound. Speaking at the press on Friday, he assured that the volume has been reduced by 2 points after the feedback. “We have spoken to everyone and asked them to reduce the volume by 2 points. The film is set a thousand years back, and most episodes have massive action sequences. So, I asked the exhibitors to reduce the sound by 2 points, considering the feedback,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kanguva starring Suriya and Bobby Deol in the lead role, received mixed reactions upon release on November 14, 2024. The film is about a warrior who embarks on a journey to save his people from being colonised by a bounty hunter. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone at the domestic box office in just three days. The total collection now stands at Rs 53.85 crore across all five languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.