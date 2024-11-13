Kanguva is set to take third biggest opening in Tamil Nadu this year after Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan.

Headlined by Suriya, the pan-India fantasy action film Kanguva is set to release on November 14 worldwide. Originally made in Tamil, the film has also been dubbed in Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages in India. Directed by Siva, Kanguva also marks Bobby Deol and Disha Patani's debut in Tamil cinema.

The advance bookings of Kanguva began on Wednesday this week across India. From the pre-sales business, it is certain that the Siva directorial is set to become the highest-opening film for Suriya in his career. As per Sacnilk, Kanguva has already sold tickets worth Rs 8 crore in India, as of Thursday night 10 pm. These numbers would go higher in the next few hours and it is expected that Kanguva will collect around Rs 30 crore net in India on its opening day. If the movie receives excellent reviews, this number could even touch Rs 40 crore.

As per Pinkvilla, Kanguva is set to take third biggest opening in Tamil Nadu this year after Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which opened at Rs 31.50 crore and Rs 19.75 crore in the state. With the expected opening day collections of Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu, the Suriya-starrer will beat Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan, which had opened at Rs 13 crore and Rs 12.50 crore in the south Indian state.

The Siva directorial is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore. It will also feature one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people. Kanguva is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under their banners Studio Green and UV Creations.

