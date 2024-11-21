Made in around Rs 350 crore, Kanguva is one of the most expensive Indian films, and could also turn out to be one of the biggest flops in the history of Indian cinema.

Headlined by Suriya, the Tamil action film Kanguva was released in the theaters on November 14. The reincarnation drama, which features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and Disha Patani as the leading lady, was panned by the critics and audiences for its weak narration, poor script, and excessively loud background music.

As per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Kanguva has earned just Rs 62.40 crore net in India in its first week. Talking about its worldwide collections, the film failed to touch the Rs 100-crore mark in the first six days, and collected Rs 93 crore gross at the global box office. The Suriya-starrer has seen a huge disappointing first week against its massive budget.

Made in around Rs 350 crore, the Siva directorial is one of the most expensive Indian films. With Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 set to release on December 5, it would be difficult for the Kanguva makers to recover their cost and continue with Kanguva 2, which they had already announced before the release of the first part.

Kanguva is set across two timelines with Suriya in a double role. The period portions are set in 1070 in which Suriya plays the titular tribal leader Kanguva. In the present era set in 2024, Suriya is a bounty hunter named Francis Theodore, who helps cops catch dangerous criminals. Bobby Deol is the main villain as Udhiran in 1070 and Disha Patani plays the leading lady in 2024.

Also starring Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal roles, Kanguva is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under their banners Studio Green and UV Creations. Suriya's brother Karthi also features in a double role in a cameo.

