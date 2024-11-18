Made in around Rs 350 crore, Kanguva is one of the most expensive Indian films and could also turn out to be one of the biggest flops in Indian cinema.

Directed by Siva and headlined by Suriya, the reincarnation action drama Kanguva was one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. However, the film has been a major disappointment and has received largely negative reviews from the audiences and critics. Suriya-starrer has been criticised for its weak narration, poor script, and excessively loud background music.

On its first Monday, Kanguva witnessed a drop of more than 70% and just earned Rs 3.15 crore, as per the early estimates from the box office tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the film has just earned Rs 56 crore in its first five days from all the five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and the two versions - 2D and 3D.

Made in around Rs 350 crore, the Siva directorial is one of the most expensive Indian films. With Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 set to release on December 5, it would be difficult for the Kanguva makers to recover their budget and continue with Kanguva 2, which they had already announced before the release of the first part.

Kanguva is set across two timelines with Suriya in a double role. The period portions are set in 1070 in which Suriya plays the titular tribal leader Kanguva. In the present era set in 2024, Suriya is a bounty hunter named Francis Theodore, who helps cops catch dangerous criminals. Bobby Deol is the main villain as Udhiran in 1070 and Disha Patani plays the leading lady in 2024.

Also starring Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal roles, Kanguva is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under their banners Studio Green and UV Creations. Suriya's brother Karthi also features in a double role in a cameo.

READ | Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours, both avoid daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.