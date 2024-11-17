Kanguva's low opening is due to the mixed and negative reviews the film has received from the audiences and critics.

The fantasy action drama Kanguva was released in the theatres on November 14. It featured Suriya in the double role, one as the titular protagonist, the tribal leader Kanguva and the other as Francis Theodore. Bobby Deol and Disha Patani made their debuts in Tamil cinema with the film.

In its first three days, Kanguva earned Rs 43.35 crore net in India and grossed Rs 70 crore worldwide. On its fourth day of release, the film added Rs 10.50 crore to its collection, as per the early estimates from the box office tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the film's four-day domestic net earnings to Rs 53.85 crore.

Kanguva's low opening is due to the mixed and negative reviews the film has received from the audiences and critics. While some people have praised Suriya's solid performance, good action sequences, and breathtaking visuals, many have criticised the movie for its weak narration, poor script, and excessively loud background music.

The Suriya-starrer is one of the most expensive Indian films and is said to have been made in Rs 350 crore. With Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 set to release on December 5, it would be difficult for the Kanguva makers to recover their budget and continue with Kanguva 2, which they had already announced before the release of the first part.

Kanguva is directed by Siva and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under their banners Studio Green and UV Creations. It also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Yogi Babu, Harish Uthaman, Redin Kingsley, and Suriya's younger brother Karthi in a cameo.

