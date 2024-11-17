The mixed word-of-mouth has damaged Kanguva, and thus it suffered a major drop after the first day. Though Suriya-starrer showed slight growth on Day 3, the film has lost a major chunk of the audience, thanks to the loud sound design that baffled the masses.

Surya, Bobby Deol-starrer epic war-drama Kanguva was released with anticipation and it opened with a big bang, But the movie crashed on the second day itself- thanks to loud background score or sound design that was panned by the critics and the audience.

Kanguva was released in cinemas on November 14, Thursday. Box office tracking portal Sacnilk shared the box office collection of three days. The film opened on a good note by collecting Rs 24 crores. On Friday, the film suffered a huge drop of 60%, earning only Rs 9.25 crores. On Saturday, the film showed a slight jump, yet the recovery was not at par with the film's hype. On its third day, the film only collected Rs 9.50 crores from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. In three days, Kanguva earned Rs 42.75 crores.

Going with the trend, the movie is expected to gross over Rs 10 crores on Sunday. The movie will cross the Rs 50-crore mark. However, the journey of recovery is still far away. Kanguva marks the first film in the pre-planned franchise. Kanguva Part II was announced at the end of the Kanguva, hinting at Suriya vs Kaithi.

In the review of DNA India, it was pointed out that the BGM is very loud and over-the-top which hampers the narrative. "One of the biggest drawbacks of the film is the jarring, irritating, hyper-loud BGM. You might have to carry an Asprin or Crocin before heading to watch Kanguva. Every character is shouting their lungs out, and it is supported by equally loud BGM. Kanguva suffers big time due to these loud noises (yes, at times they were noise). However, Kanguva ends on a high note, pitching a new narrative for Part II," the review reads. Kanguva also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley,and Kovai Sarala.

