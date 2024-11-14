Directed by Siva, Suriya-starrer Kanguva is one of the most expensive Indian films with a budget of over Rs 350 crore.

Directed by Siva and headlined by Suriya, the reincarnation action drama Kanguva was finally released in the theatres on November 14. The film features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and also features Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Suriya's brother Karthi is also seen in a cameo.

Kanguva has met with mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics. While some people have praised Suriya's solid performance, good action sequences, and breathtaking visuals, many have criticised the movie for its weak narration, poor script, and excessively loud background music.

Similar to its reception, the film has taken a low opening at the box office than expectations and has just managed to collect Rs 21.35 crore, as per the early estimates from box office tracking portal Sacnilk. The majority of these earnings have obviously come from the Tamil version - Rs 13 crore. The Telugu and the Hindi dubbed versions have contributed Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.25 crore, respectively. The rest 10 lakhs have come from the Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Suriya-starrer has failed to beat the opening day collections of the other big Tamil releases this year - Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, and Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time aka GOAT. While the GOAT film remains the highest opening Tamil film of 2024 with Rs 44 crore, Vettaiyan follows next with Rs 31.75 crore, and Indian 2 completed the top three list with the opening day figures of Rs 25.60 crore.

Kanguva is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under their banners Studio Green and UV Creations. The film is made in an expensive budget of Rs 350 crore and it seems that it might be difficult for the makers to recover their budget as per the film's low opening and largely negative reviews.

