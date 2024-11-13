The advance booking of Suriya's Kanguva predicts a bumper opening for the Koratala Siva film.

Suriya and Bobby Deol's much-anticipated film, Kanguva, is all set to hit the theatres on November 14. It is one of the most expensive films of the year and the audience has a lot of expectations from it. With good advance booking numbers, the film is expected to take a bumper opening and even the trade analysts feel the same.

Kanguva's advance bookings opened on Tuesday, November 12, and according to Sacnilk, the film has already earned Rs 4.56 crore in India (without blocked seats) and Rs 9.47 crore in all languages (with blocked seats).

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, in an interview with News18, shared his predictions on Kanguva's first-day collection. According to him, the movie is likely to collect Rs 75 crore, "The film will only make Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu on Day 1, and the first-day collection worldwide, according to his estimation, is about Rs 75 crore," he said.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan collected Rs 64 crore worldwide on day 1. If Kanguva collects Rs 75 crore worldwide on its first day, it will beat Rajinikanth's film and even one of Bollywood's highest-grossing films of 2024, Stree 2 in terms of first-day haul. This will be a huge feat to achieve for Suriya as well.

This is Suriya's first solo release in two years, he was last seen in Etharkum Thuninthavan, which was released on March 10, 2022. Film producer Gnanvelraja had claimed earlier that his film would collect Rs 2000 crore. He was seen in a cameo role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram as Rolex. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Bobby Deol, Suriya, and Disha Patani in key roles. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 300-350 crore, It is going to release on children's day in 10 languages.

