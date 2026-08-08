Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn after making ‘generation gutter' remark on Gen Z, says...

Kangana Ranaut did a U-turn on Gen Z, now calling them 'a great asset' and part of the government, weeks after criticising them as 'Generation Gutter.'

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has revised her position on Generation Z. She claimed that Gen Z represents 'the strength of our country' and 'a great asset' just weeks after denouncing young demonstrators and referring to them as 'Generation Gutter.' Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Friday, she made the remarks.

Kangana's new statement on Gen Z

According to Ranaut, youth are crucial to the future of the nation. 'Gen Z is our nation's strength and, in a sense, its greatest asset. As reported by The Indian Express, she told reporters, 'We are very happy that our young people are increasingly emerging as ambassadors of our culture and its identity.' She added that the present government includes members of Generation Z. Our government has been carrying out their mandate for a long time. Gen Z is fantastic. She continued, 'It's not like the ten to fifteen abusers are members of Generation Z.'

Ranaut also brought up Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the RSS. 'We have also had the opportunity to listen to Mohan Bhagwat ji, whom we hold in the highest regard, and benefit from his wisdom and experience. It is a matter of great happiness that the country’s youth are connecting with us and embracing our cultural identity,' she said.

Her earlier remarks that caused backlash

Weeks after Ranaut attacked Gen Z demonstrators at CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, the new statement was released. She termed the protest's films 'puke-inducing' when she released them. 'Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place,' she remarked in an Instagram post. The language they use and the manner in which they communicate are both startling and obscene. 'Ewww,' she said, referring to the 'Generation Gutter.' 'Who is giving birth and nurturing them?' India is home to a diverse population of stunning individuals who are entrenched in cultural sophistication and grace.\

In her post, she criticised women protesters, labelling them as 'so-called westernised Indian women' and derogatorily referring to them as 'Generation Gutter.' She claimed they contribute little to the system, are academically deficient, and do not make good homemakers because of perceived ugliness and corruption.

Also read: Assam Horror: 2 minor girls from Mizoram allege gang-rape, case under POCSO filed

Reactions to her comments

Ranaut faced significant online backlash for her remarks, with many social media users criticising her language. Actor Sonu Sood labelled the comments as 'shameful.' Subsequently, she wished her 'Gen Z friends' on Friendship Day. Ranaut is a Lok Sabha representative for Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.