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Kangana Ranaut slams Trisha Krishnan's 'cheer haran' in Tamil Nadu amid dating rumours with CM Vijay

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Kangana Ranaut slams Trisha Krishnan's 'cheer haran' in Tamil Nadu amid dating rumours with CM Vijay

Kangana Ranaut has called for an end to the "character assassination of women" as she cited example of Trisha Krishnan's 'cheer haran' in Tamil Nadu amid her dating rumours with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut slams Trisha Krishnan's 'cheer haran' in Tamil Nadu amid dating rumours with CM Vijay
Kangana Ranaut on Trisha Krishnan and CM Vijay
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Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has called for an end to the "character assassination of women", saying successful and powerful women are often targeted with personal attacks to undermine their position. Her remarks came just hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condemned personal attacks, double-meaning insults and derogatory comments against women in politics. Speaking to reporters after chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring meeting in Kullu on Monday, Ranaut highlighted how women in positions of power and authority are frequently subjected to attacks on their character.

Asked about Vijay's recent speech criticising derogatory political remarks targeting women, the Panga actress and BJP MP said, "We all know that this is not restricted to India alone and is prevalent worldwide that character of working women, successful women, actors, politicians, women at the position of power and authority is targeted to bring her down. In Tamil Nadu also, we have seen that a very renowned actress is being targeted for her relations. Relations are from both sides but only the woman is targeted for abuse, 'cheer haran' (disrobing) and character assassination."

The controversy dates back to August, when DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his residence over obscene remarks that were widely interpreted as being directed at actor Trisha Krishnan. The DMK disputed that interpretation and subsequently staged protests and approached the Madras High Court, following which the former state minister was released. The issue has now resurfaced when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay addressed the matter in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, condemning personal attacks, double-meaning remarks and derogatory comments targeting women in politics.

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