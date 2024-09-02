Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

Kangana Ranaut has slammed the makers of Vijay Varma's recently-released web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack which has sparked controversies due to its depiction of the hijackers with Hindu names, Bhola and Shankar.

Kangana tweeted, "Law of the land is that one can show the unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real-life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives, there is all the freedom for communists or leftists across the world for such anti-national expressions but as a nationalist no OTT platform allows us to make films that revolves around the integrity and unity of Bharat, it seems censorship is only for some of us who don’t want tukde of this nation and make films on historic facts. It’s hugely demotivating and unjust."

Meanwhile, the government summoned the content head of Netflix to Delhi following online criticism of the streaming platform's series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has instructed the Netflix executive to appear before it on Tuesday, September 2.

The series IC 814 revolved around the infamous 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, it has sparked controversy on social media after the series allegedly changed the names of two hijackers to Hindu names.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series is based on the 1999 hijack of an Indian aircraft by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack started streaming on Netflix on August 29.