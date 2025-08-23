Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

Kangana Ranaut once turned down a Salman Khan film that went on to become a Rs 600-crore blockbuster, changing another actress’ career forever.

Kangana Ranaut's bold call

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from making unconventional career choices, often prioritising strong, layered roles over commercial blockbusters. In a candid revelation, the actress admitted she had been offered the female lead in Salman Khan’s Sultan (2016), a high-stakes Yash Raj Films project. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was pitched as a sports drama revolving around wrestling, with Salman Khan in the titular role. Kangana confessed she found the part unchallenging compared to the creatively rich scripts she had been exploring at the time, especially after the success of Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Calling it a 'demotion' in her artistic journey, she decided to walk away from what many believed would be a career-defining opportunity.

Anushka Sharma's career-defining triumph

The role eventually went to Anushka Sharma, who underwent intense training to convincingly portray Aarfa, a state-level wrestler. Her performance brought a rare blend of strength, grace, and authenticity to the screen. The gamble paid off spectacularly, Sultan became one of the highest-grossing films of 2016, earning over Rs 600 crore globally. Not only did it establish itself as a commercial juggernaut, but it also cemented Anushka’s reputation as an actress capable of carrying strong, unconventional roles in mainstream cinema. The film’s success remains a landmark moment in her career.

While Kangana Ranaut continues to follow her own path with bold projects, her rejection of Sultan is often remembered as one of Bollywood’s most famous 'missed chances, a choice that handed another actress one of the biggest blockbusters of the decade.