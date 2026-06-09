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Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranveer Singh vs Don 3 controversy: 'Bachchon ka khel lagta hai'

Kangana Ranaut reacted to the Ranveer Singh–Don 3 controversy, saying she has faced far worse challenges in her career, including bans, legal cases and attempts to silence her.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 03:04 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranveer Singh vs Don 3 controversy: 'Bachchon ka khel lagta hai'
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Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and the Don 3 fallout, saying she has faced far more severe challenges in her own career, including legal battles, bans and attempts to silence her.

Kangana reacts to Ranveer Singh controversy:

So, with the chatter about Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3 still blasting through the headlines, Kangana Ranaut has also chimed in with her take. She said, in a kind of general sense, that controversies kinda come packaged with achievement, and that watching the public react isn’t something new for the film industry. Her remarks are landing while the news keeps floating around about friction between Ranveer Singh and the makers, plus that short-term 'no cooperation' kind of directive from FWICE, which was later pulled back.

'I was banned, tried to be put in jail':

Kangana drew some parallels with her own bumpy journey in Bollywood, saying she went through a lot, like several legal matters that were brought against her and even attempts to quiet her voice. During an interview, she shared that there was a time when she was just really overwhelmed, with court dates and the whole legal runaround, and that her advocate had to keep juggling constant hearings, again and again. 

She also alleged that there were parts of the media that put a ban on her during that stretch of her career. Even with all that seriousness around those experiences, Kangana talked about it in a kind of detached way, like she’s grown used to such obstacles over time. And when it came to the present controversy, she said what Ranveer Singh is dealing with feels small compared to what she has endured, and she even called it 'child’s play'.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli win hearts by leaving handwritten note for fan in Ahmedabad; goes viral, See Pics

On success and industry pressure:

At a recent event, Kangana added that when success rises, it also seems to pull along a lot more opposition and scrutiny, kind of automatically. She said that people who climb to a high professional status are bound to face criticism and also some resistance, and that Ranveer Singh should maybe take all this attention as a marker of his expanding stature.

She further explained that in the entertainment industry, obstacles are kind of unavoidable; they don’t really decide how a career will move forward. She also mentioned that even though she has faced many setbacks herself, her own path in the profession has kept going, and it has still worked out.

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