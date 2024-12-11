Ranaut began by expressing shock at the techie's ‘heartbreaking’ video while condemning fake feminism and extortion. However, she concluded by stating that in ‘99% of marriage cases, men are at fault, that’s why such mistakes also happen’

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut made shocking comments on the tragic suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash. Subhash left a 24-page note accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment before taking his own life. The actress sparked controversy after she stated that in 99 per cent of marriages, men are at fault. Her remarks irked netizens who trolled her online.

Ranaut began by expressing shock at the techie's ‘heartbreaking’ video while condemning fake feminism and extortion. However, she concluded by stating that in ‘99% of marriage cases, men are at fault, that’s why such mistakes also happen’.The video shared by PTI on X shows Ranaut dressed up in a saree paired with a blazer.

The caption read, “The entire country is in shock. His video is heartbreaking… Fake feminism is condemnable. Extortion of crores of rupees was being done. Having said that, in 99 per cent of marriage cases, it’s the men who are at fault. That’s why such mistakes also happen.” Soon after, a section of netizens spammed the comment section criticising the actress for her negative remark about men. “Female chauvinist, “ wrote a user. “99% of men are at fault? How does she know that statistic ?” said the second user.

“@KanganaTeam @BJP4India you were caught unprepared and unaware! You understand what you just said? Round and Round and Round? 99% still it's men? Yes it's NEW WORLD of @narendramodi - बेटी पढा... बेटा गढा.Was she on High?” said another user.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen in Emergency, a biographical drama directed and written by herself. The film is based on the Indian Emergency (1975-1977) and features her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, along with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The movie was initially scheduled for release on November 24, 2023, but has been postponed several times due to various reasons. It is now set to release on January 17, 2025.