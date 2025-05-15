After US President Donald Trump revealed that he suggested Apple CEO Tim Cook stop contributing to the ‘Make In India’ campaign, Kangana Ranaut called him 'insecure'. However, she had to take back her statement and even issued an apology.

Actress and BJP parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut on Thursday informed about taking down an X post as well as an Instagram post, at the behest of party president JP Nadda, which she posted about US President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

The BJP MP from Mandi LS seat, apparently, made a distasteful comment on US President Donald Trump and was forced to retract after it received backlash on social media and also sent alarm bells ringing in the party ranks over the possible fallout of her Trump-Modi 'comparison' remarks.

The party is already battling to contain the damages, ignited by senior party leader and MP minister Vijay Shah’s controversial remarks on Colonel Sophiya Qureshi. Kangana took to X to announce that she deleted the tweet about Donald Trump, on the party president's directions and also dubbed it as personal opinion.

“JP Nadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions, I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well,” she informed in a post on X.

Kanagana was apparently miffed over US President Donald’s appeal to Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop ‘contributing’ to the ‘Make In India’ campaign and rather focus on the homeland. Though Kangana’s post has been deleted now, a couple of viral screenshots claim that she drew a comparison between Donald Trump and PM Modi and also projected the US President as ‘inferior’ to the Indian counterpart.

“What could be the reason for this love loss? Is this personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity?” she asked, some X handles claimed. Notably, the US President recently at a business event in Doha, made an appeal to Apple CEO Tim Cook to focus on ‘building’ America and not India because of its abruptly high tariffs.

Trump's nudge to Apple against manufacturing in India comes at a critical juncture, when the iPhone maker is contemplating expanding its India production, shifting base from Beijing to tackle the tariff war between the US and China.

