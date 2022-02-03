Kangana Ranaut makes digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’

Kangana Ranaut will host Ekta Kapoor's new reality show Lock Upp, which will air on both Alt Balaji and MX Player. The show, which Ekta Kapoor promised would be "full of truth and controversies," focuses upon competitors being imprisoned and the host controlling their release.

Despite the fact that she and Kangana did not reveal much about the show's premise, Ekta stated there would be 16 celebrity competitors locked up with Kangana as the host, deciding their fate in a huge event in Mumbai.

"This is Kangana's lock-up. She will be the in charge here. She has had a lot of FIRs coming her way. Now she can issue some. She will be vetting the contestants and finalising them," she said with a laugh.

Ekta said the show's concept is homegrown and 'not copied from the West'.

She said, "In the last two years, there are few celebs who haven't heard the word FIR, legal fees. So, here is a show where people are locked up in jail with concept of bail. It's a massy reality show for Bharat. Hum India me reh kar Bharat ko bhool gaye hain (Living in India, we have forgotten Bharat). We don't need international formats. Why should we copy from there?"

Taking an apparent dig at Bigg Boss, which has a similar concept, she said, "For the last two years, everyone is locked up ghar me. Now there is nothing new to that. The new thing is being locked up in jail."

For the first time in an Indian reality show, Ekta noted, the host - Kangana Ranaut - will have 50 percent of the control over which contestants to remain and which to eliminate.

Kangana also talked about how she deals with problems in her life and why she chose to work on a show about them.