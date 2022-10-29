Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kangana Ranaut ready to contest elections from Himachal Pradesh, says 'mujhe sewa karne ka mauka de'

At a recent media conclave, Kangana Ranaut expressed her interest for serving her people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut ready to contest elections from Himachal Pradesh, says 'mujhe sewa karne ka mauka de'
Kangana Ranaut
Finally, Kangana Ranaut has accepted that she is ready to turn into a politician. The National award-winning actress is willing to contest the elections and wishes to serve the people of her hometown, Himachal Pradesh. 
 
Recently the actress attended Aaj Tak's media conclave, Panchayat. As the Legislative Assembly elections are speculated to be held in Himachal Pradesh in November 2022, the Queen star stated that she's ready to contest the election and if BJP gives her the election ticket. 
 
During the event, she was asked about her view on making her political debut, and she stated, "Jis tarah ke halaat honge, sarkar chahegi ki meri bhagedhari ho, toh mein sabhi prakar ki bhagedhari ke liye tayaar hoon. (If the government would require my contributions towards the state, I am willing to provide any support)." Kangana further added, "Jaisa ki meine kaha, yeh bahut aacha hoga yadi Himachal Pradesh ke log mujhe sewa karne ka mauka de. Toh nischint roop se, yeh saubhagya ki baat hogi (As I said, I would be fortunate if I could be able to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh.)" 
 
 
Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru marks the first project produced by Kangana`s production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 
 
Emergency marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Centre gives sneak peek into Indian railway stations of the future, take a look
Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vande Bharat Express meets with an accident again, hits cattle on track
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.