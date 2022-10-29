Kangana Ranaut ready to contest elections from Himachal Pradesh, says 'mujhe sewa karne ka mauka de'

Finally, Kangana Ranaut has accepted that she is ready to turn into a politician. The National award-winning actress is willing to contest the elections and wishes to serve the people of her hometown, Himachal Pradesh.

Recently the actress attended Aaj Tak's media conclave, Panchayat. As the Legislative Assembly elections are speculated to be held in Himachal Pradesh in November 2022, the Queen star stated that she's ready to contest the election and if BJP gives her the election ticket.

During the event, she was asked about her view on making her political debut, and she stated, "Jis tarah ke halaat honge, sarkar chahegi ki meri bhagedhari ho, toh mein sabhi prakar ki bhagedhari ke liye tayaar hoon. (If the government would require my contributions towards the state, I am willing to provide any support)." Kangana further added, "Jaisa ki meine kaha, yeh bahut aacha hoga yadi Himachal Pradesh ke log mujhe sewa karne ka mauka de. Toh nischint roop se, yeh saubhagya ki baat hogi (As I said, I would be fortunate if I could be able to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh.)"

Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru marks the first project produced by Kangana`s production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.