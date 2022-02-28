Kangana Ranaut indirectly mocks Hrithik Roshan at 'Lock Upp' premiere night?

Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to take a potshot on her foe. The actress manages to mock her favourite targets, at multiple times, in different ways, and she did something similar on her reality show Lock Upp's premiere night too. At the premiere night, Kangana revealed the world of 'Lock Upp.'

After introducing the show, Ranaut said that many people are scared of getting exposed on her show. She further mentioned how people who ignored her for 5 years, have started talking to her. Then, she said something that took our attention. Kangana said, "Log apne pancho ungliyan jodh kar...haath jodh rahe hai... aur 6 ungliyon wale ka bhi gala sukh raha hai.” Does it ring any bell?

Kangana mentioned how a guy with six fingers is worried from her show, and we all know that Hrithik Roshan has six fingers. So, was that an indirect attack on Roshan? Well, it seems so. You may have missed that part, but we didn't, and one of the attentive social media users also took note of the moment.

Here's the tweet

#LockUpp begins and #KanganaRanaut takes a dig at #HrithikRoshan and says “6 ungliyon wale ka bhi gala sukh raha hai.” pic.twitter.com/tLaZP8oGzM February 27, 2022

Like we said at the start, Kangana is a pro at mocking her adversary, and she has ridiculed Hrithik many times before. Talking about her show 'Lock Upp,' the 12 contestants were revealed at the premiere night. Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, and Karanvir Bohra, were introduced before the show. Now, after the premiere episode, we got to know that Sara Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, and Sidharth Sharma are the remaining jail mates. These contestants will be locked for 10 weeks, and they will have to fight for the basic necessities.

'Lock Upp' is streaming live in MX Player.