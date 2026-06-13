Kangana Ranaut hold special screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata for Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, he reacts: 'The spirit of Nation First'

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma joined Kangana Ranaut at a special screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in Jaipur.

In Jaipur on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended a special screening of the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. And he was praising its powerful message of service, sacrifice and national duty. The event was also attended by actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, BJP MP Manju Sharma and members of the film’s team.

CM praises film’s message of National service:

At the Entertainment Paradise Miraj Cinema in Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle, the special screening was held and addressing the audience, Chief Minister Sharma said that the spirit of 'Nation First'. The movie has the feel of responsibility towards society, which is the hallmark of a true citizen. He described the movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as an inspiring film that highlights the lives and contributions of unsung heroes who devoted themselves to serving society and the nation. Chief Minister said that the film shows people who put the nation before personal interest and work to help others. Stories like that are important to remind people of the values of dedication, compassion and public service, he said.

Tribute to frontline heroes:

CM said in his speech on some of the most challenging moments in recent Indian history, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that doctors, nurses, security personnel, and other frontline workers demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment during these crises.

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He expressed that the film captures the sacrifices and determination of countless individuals who continue to serve the nation despite difficult circumstances. Their stories, he added, inspire citizens to perform their duties with sincerity and contribute positively to society.