Kangana Ranaut give message to 'changu mangu gang', says 'tumko yeh toh pata hai ki mai pagal hoon'

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and gave an update about the 'obsessed mafia nepo kid'. She gave a message to her fans and said that there ‘are no suspicious activities around’ her.

She wrote, “All those who worry about me please know the since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one following me, with or without cameras…. Dekho jo bhoot laton se mante hain who toh sirf laton se he mante hain… message to gang changu magu: bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi toh… ghanr mein ghoos ke marungi….aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon tumko yeh toh pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon…(All those who worry about me, please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, and no one is following me, with or without camera… message to gang changu magu)”

For the unversed, on Sunday, Kangana wrote a lengthy note about an 'obsessed mafia nepo kid' who's allegedly trying to sabotage her career. On her Instagram, Ranaut claimed that despite not paying tip-off to paparazzi, she's 'being followed and spied on.' "Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even i my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, every one knowns paparazzi only visits stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren't paying them so is paying them?"

The actor-director-producer added, "In the morning I was clicked at 6.30 AM, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning choreography practise session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday." Kangana added that she is certain that her WhatsApp data, including her professional and personal details, is being leaked. The actress, without naming anybody, attacked an actor-turned-producer, and said, "This obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed uninvited at my door step and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become producer do more female centirc film, dress like me even make home interiors like me. They even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years whi then refused to work with me."

In another story, Kangana wrote, "Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creapy." She continued, "I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress, BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building. I must say no this arrangement and keep an eye on him...how is he getting all this data." Alia hinted that with such activities the provocateur is putting his wife and newborn baby in trouble.

