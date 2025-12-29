IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to download
Tara Sutaria slams 'false narrative, clever editing' of her 'kissing' video with AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya says his reaction footage was...
Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy-linked cases in 6 months, says rights group
Who is Jayashree Ullal? Entrepreneur who tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, has a net worth of Rs...
'Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn ko kuch sikhna chaiye': Suniel Shetty REJECTS Rs 40 crore tobacco ad deal, netizens lauds 'gutsy Anna'
Kangana Ranaut gets furious over her AI-edited pics at Parliament: 'Let me decide how I want to...'
How to Prepare for Medical Emergencies with Your Best Health Insurance Plans For Family?
Amid breakup buzz with Veer Pahariya after her on-stage kiss with AP Dhillon, Tara Sutaria takes BIG step, shares...
Will Virat Kohli play one more game in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far
ENTERTAINMENT
In her latest Instagram stories, the actress has lashed out at the user who shared her AI-edited photo wearing a shirt and tie to Parliament instead of her signature sarees.
Kangana Ranaut, current MP from Mandi, often impresses with her sartorial choices at Parliament. The actress steps out in sarees, serving fashion with confidence; however, the actress's Parliament closet has come under AI-edit circuit, leaving her agitated. In her latest Instagram stories, the actress has lashed out at the user who shared her AI-edited photo wearing a shirt and tie to Parliament instead of her signature sarees.
Kangana Ranaut fires AI-edited photos of hers at Parliament
Sharing the post, she wrote, "Originally, these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures." Further, she urged people to stop practising this and let her decide her dress as it's her prerogative. "This is violating beyond words, every day I wake up to see myself in various Al clothes various make ups even in edited photos, people should stop dressing up others!! Please stop with these Al edits and let me choose/decide how I want to look and what I want to wear when it is entirely my prerogative," she added.
Ever since Kangana Ranaut became MP from Mandi in June 2024, she has been serving some saree looks when she goes to Parliament. From handloom sarees, to tailored blazers or coats, to blend traditional Indian attire with a formal, she has been turning heads while promoting "Vocal for Local" by choosing homegrown textiles like cotton, linen, and Tussar silk.
Kangana Ranaut on work front
Kangana was last seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial Emergency. The biographical drama received largely poor to mixed reviews, with some praising Ranaut’s individual performance while disliking the directorial choices as overly polarised. Up next, the actress will be seen in a pan-India psychological thriller that reunites her with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan. Directed by Vijay, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release around Dussehra 2025. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Kangana is slated to film the third installment of Tanu Weds Manu 3 in early 2026.