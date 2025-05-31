On her Instagram story, Kangana said that the film industry often pressures women to maintain a youthful appearance, citing an incident where her film crew member panicked over her grey hair.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut often shares her thoughts and opinions unabashedly on social media, without reserve. Recently, the actress expressed her views on ageing, stating that she has never been afraid of getting older. She also compared the film industry with politics, highlighting how her appearance doesn’t affect perception in politics, unlike movies. Sharing her close-up selfies on her Instagram story, she penned a long note, sharing her perspective on ageing.

On her Instagram story, Kangana said that the film industry often pressures women to maintain a youthful appearance, citing an incident where her film crew member panicked over her grey hair. “My pilgrim soul never feared ageing but when my film crew saw grey hair they panicked, used mascaras/colour sprays,” she wrote. Further, Kangana, who serves as the sitting MP for BJP from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, said politics is kinder to women. "Happy to be in a place where my ageing face or body doesn't take anything away from me. Ageing is such a joy. Do you guys think politics is kinder to older women than movies? I definitely think so (sic)," the 39-year-old actress added.





In another post on her Instagram story, Kangana stressed about self and perception. "The most beautiful place in the world is where there is no gap between who you are and how you are perceived,” she added. Earlier, Kangana grabbed headlines when she commented on videos showing several youngsters unable to name the President of India. Slamming the youngsters, she wrote, "War won't kill us but grasshopper brain cell generation surely will." She seemingly referred to ‘war’ as the recent border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Kangana is all set to foray into Hollywood with Blessed Be The Evil, a horror film that will also star Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. According to Variety, the Blessed Be The Evil will go on floors this summer in New York. The actress was last seen in her directorial Emergency in which she featured as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In Bollywood, Kangana will next be seen in a psychological thriller alongside R Madhavan. If reports are to be believed, Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3 are in the making, however, there are no official confirmations or announcements about the same.