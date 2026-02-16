Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star

Kangana Ranaut praised Sara Arjun for her performance in Dhurandhar, calling her authentic, grounded, and expressed support for her future in Bollywood, inspiring fans and highlighting the importance of backing young talent.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently praised young star Sara Arjun for her performance in the hit film Dhurandhar. Kangana expressed her respect for Sara through social media when she described Sara as an authentic person who stays true to herself. The fans received her positive message, which showed that she believed in the success of upcoming artists.

Kangana’s supportive message:

Kangana took to her Instagram Story to post a heartfelt message for Sara Arjun. She wrote that Sara is a remarkable young woman and that she admires her honesty and grounded nature. Kangana expressed her support by saying she is rooting for Sara as she continues her career in films. This message shows that even established stars recognise and encourage rising talents in the industry.

Sara Arjun’s rise in Dhurandhar:

Sara Arjun gained attention nationwide with her role in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. She plays an essential character in the film who shares screen time with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. Her performance received acclaim from both critics and audiences, which established her as one of the most popular young actors in Bollywood. She has worked in multiple films since her childhood, while developing her reputation as a talented and professional actress.

Fans react positively:

The fans of Sara Arjun and Dhurandhar showed great enthusiasm for Kangana's message. Many people posted their excitement on social media while they found it motivating to observe a senior actress backing a young performer. The praise from Kangana not only motivates Sara but also shows how artists in Bollywood can uplift each other. Kangana's support for new actors in the film industry shows how important it is to back emerging talent. Young actors like Sara Arjun often look up to experienced stars for guidance and inspiration. Sara possesses talent and receives backing from Bollywood veterans, which leads her toward a successful career path.