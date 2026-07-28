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Kangana Ranaut brutally slams NEET protestors on her Instagram: 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed NEET protestors on Instagram, saying those who damage public property and abuse the government must also listen to opposing views.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut brutally slams NEET protestors on her Instagram: 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'
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BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted NEET protestors on social media. In an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday, she said protestors who damage public property and abuse the government should also be ready to face criticism from the public.

What Kangana said on Instagram

Kangana posted that protestors are being confronted and abused by common people because of their online videos. According to her, public speakers need to be open to hearing different points of view. Damage to public property will elicit a comparable reaction from the public, she said. She added that since citizens have the freedom to voice their opinions, individuals who criticise the nation and its leaders should anticipate hearing from those who voted the administration into office.

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The actress went on to say that people shouldn't be complaining right now because every action has an equal and opposite consequence. She claimed that protesters would now comprehend cause and consequence if they had not learned it in school. She made her comments following the conclusion of the student demonstration and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also read: 'I felt that was kind of rude': BTS Jung Kook calls out fans for shoving camera in his face

Kangana's recent work

The last time we saw Kangana was in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. With a lifetime total of Rs 7.04 crore, the movie did not perform well at the box office despite receiving largely excellent reviews. Right now, Vikas Bahl is directing Queen 2. There is a legal problem with the movie. Phantom Studios sued Jio Star for Rs 250 crore, claiming ownership of the Queen IP. In response, Jio stated that 'Queen' is a common noun that cannot be owned solely and that Queen 2 is a creative plot unrelated to the 2014 movie Queen.

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