Kangana Ranaut blasts Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp 2: ‘If you think you’re too big, why...'| Viral video

Kangana Ranaut criticised Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp 2, questioning his commitment to the show and asking why he joined if he believed he was 'too big' for it.

Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticised Ram Kapoor over his approach to Lock Upp Season 2. In a new promo, the former host questions the actor’s commitment to the reality show, asking why he joined if he was not prepared to take the game seriously.

Kangana questions Ram Kapoor’s attitude on the show

In the fifth episode, Kangana reviews the first week's participants' performances alongside current hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. She accuses Ram Kapoor of not giving it his all and coming out as indifferent in the competition while speaking with the prisoners.

'Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hain ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aayein ho kyu,' Kangana replies to the actor. Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye? Why did you come if you didn't want to play the game seriously and believed you were too big for this jail? Just to act in this manner? 'When the right time comes, I will own my truth as well and as better than anybody here,' Ram replies. 'Don't defend yourself if you want to improve,' Kangana responds, sceptical. The next weekend's edition will feature the entire exchange.

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Ram Kapoor has already sparked controversy

Ram Kapoor has regularly made headlines for his comments since joining Lock Upp 2. He was criticised earlier in the show for justifying adultery in a discussion with fellow competitor Akanksha Chamola. Regarding partnerships, Ram stated that 'nothing is a dealbreaker' if two people genuinely love one another. He also mentioned that marriages go through challenging times and faults might occur, but that time helps couples get better. Many viewers disagreed with his position, and his remarks sparked intense reactions on social media.