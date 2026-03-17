Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Bollywood has crossed all limits'

Kangana Ranaut criticised Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, calling it vulgar, while the song faced backlash online and was later removed, sparking debate on Bollywood content.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The song has been getting a lot of attention, but also criticism from people online.

Why are people u pset?

The song became popular quickly, but many people did not like it. The lyrics and visuals of the song received criticism because people considered them 'vulgar', which made the content unsuitable for family viewing. Some people even complained about the song and asked for it to be removed. The producers removed the song from online platforms because of the public backlash which occurred.

Kangana’s r eaction:

#WATCH | Delhi: On the controversy over the actress Nora Fatehi's song, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any… pic.twitter.com/o4cyShzoEY — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026

Kangana Ranaut spoke openly about the issue. She said Bollywood has 'crossed all limits' when it comes to such content. She believes songs like this are not appropriate and should be controlled. She explained that such songs create obstacles which prevent families from watching TV together. She believes that the film industry needs to handle its content more responsibly.

Others a lso r eacted:

Singer Armaan Malik also criticised the song. He called it a 'new low' because of its lyrics. People on social media showed different responses to the content. Some people enjoyed Nora Fatehi's dance performance while others thought the song was excessive and unnecessary.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif, fans says 'so disgusting'

Debate a round Bollywood c ontent:

The existing dispute has expanded into a larger discussion about Bollywood movies. Many people feel that songs are becoming too bold and crossing limits. People who support the right to creatively express themselves argue that directors should have complete creative freedom in their projects.