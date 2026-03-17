FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work

How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting investigations for video platforms

Days of LPG over? Government pushes for increased PNG adoption amid US-Iran war, check details

Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Bollywood has crossed all limits'

Delhi High Court dismisses Celina Jaitly's plea after brother Vikrant detained in UAE refuses to communicate with her

Indian Army AGNIPATH Recruitment: A golden opportunity to start your journey

FIFA World Cup 2026 faces uncertainty as Iran seeks venue shift from USA after Donald Trump's threat

'Learn he learn start ho gaya': Ahmed Shehzad trolls Mohammad Rizwan for his flop show in Bangladesh ODI series

FIITJEE Consent Decree on Fee Refund of Students affected by 2025 Upheavals.

Amid LPG shortage, Akshay Kumar reveals how Twinkle Khanna is battling with crisis, she ordered two...: 'It's good to be...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Days of LPG over? Government pushes for increased PNG adoption amid US-Iran war, check details

Days of LPG over? Government pushes for increased PNG adoption amid US-Iran war

Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Bollywood has crossed all limits'

Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

Delhi High Court dismisses Celina Jaitly's plea after brother Vikrant detained in UAE refuses to communicate with her

Delhi High Court dismisses Celina Jaitly's plea over brother's detention in UAE

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul

From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for

Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?

Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife and son

Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded

Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Bollywood has crossed all limits'

Kangana Ranaut criticised Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, calling it vulgar, while the song faced backlash online and was later removed, sparking debate on Bollywood content.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Bollywood has crossed all limits'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The song has been getting a lot of attention, but also criticism from people online.

Why are people upset?

The song became popular quickly, but many people did not like it. The lyrics and visuals of the song received criticism because people considered them 'vulgar', which made the content unsuitable for family viewing. Some people even complained about the song and asked for it to be removed. The producers removed the song from online platforms because of the public backlash which occurred.

Kangana’s reaction:

Kangana Ranaut spoke openly about the issue. She said Bollywood has 'crossed all limits' when it comes to such content. She believes songs like this are not appropriate and should be controlled. She explained that such songs create obstacles which prevent families from watching TV together. She believes that the film industry needs to handle its content more responsibly.

Others also reacted:

Singer Armaan Malik also criticised the song. He called it a 'new low' because of its lyrics. People on social media showed different responses to the content. Some people enjoyed Nora Fatehi's dance performance while others thought the song was excessive and unnecessary.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif, fans says 'so disgusting'

Debate around Bollywood content:

The existing dispute has expanded into a larger discussion about Bollywood movies. Many people feel that songs are becoming too bold and crossing limits. People who support the right to creatively express themselves argue that directors should have complete creative freedom in their projects.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work
Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work
How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting investigations for video platforms
How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting
Days of LPG over? Government pushes for increased PNG adoption amid US-Iran war, check details
Days of LPG over? Government pushes for increased PNG adoption amid US-Iran war
Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Bollywood has crossed all limits'
Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke
Delhi High Court dismisses Celina Jaitly's plea after brother Vikrant detained in UAE refuses to communicate with her
Delhi High Court dismisses Celina Jaitly's plea over brother's detention in UAE
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for
Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?
Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife and son
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement