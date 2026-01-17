Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

Kangana Ranaut criticised A.R. Rahman for refusing to meet her over her film Emergency, calling him biased. She defended the movie, which depicts India’s 1975–77 Emergency and stood by her creative choices despite the rejection.

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about music composer A.R. Rahman and criticised him for not supporting her film Emergency. Kangana stated that Rahman wouldn't even meet her to listen to the story of the film. The actress went on to express her views via Instagram, claiming that she has 'never encountered someone so biased and full of hate' as the composer.

Kangana upset over ‘Propaganda’ label:

Kangana explicated that she had a desire to tell her film Emergency to Rahman, but the latter allegedly denied her by saying that he did not want to get involved in a 'propaganda film.' Kangana was rather displeased, for not only many critics but also some opposition leaders lauded Emergency, calling it a just and impartial movie. She thought that Rahman was 'blinded by hate' in his evaluation of the film.

About the film emergency:

Emergency is a film that not only is directed by the actress but also depicts the tale of the Emergency period in India from 1975 to 1977. In the film, Kangana takes the role of Indira Gandhi, the then-Prime Minister. The movie gives an insight into the political scenario of that time and the various issues they faced. Even with all of Kangana’s hard work, the film could not make a good box office collection.

The background of the conflict:

After Rahman had criticised Kangana’s other movie, Chhaava, calling it 'divisive,' this incident occurred. By her reaction, she appears to be totally in disagreement with his judgments and also feels distressed on a personal level regarding his not wanting to see her. She said that it would be better if people relied on their judgment instead of unconditionally accepting hate.

Kangana stands by her film:

Kangana has been very vocal regarding her opinions on movies and politics. Her radical remarks have earned her both admirers and detractors at the same time. By this very instance, her scathing remarks on Rahman bring out the strife between the directors and the artists regarding the conflict on historical and political topics in film. To put it concisely, Kangana is standing up for her film Emergency and her artistic decisions, at the same time denouncing A.R. Rahman for not being involved in her output. She considers his no as unjust and motivated by prejudice instead of the movie's substance.