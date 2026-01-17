FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record

Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal, credits Ganesha for completing 30 years in Bollywood

Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his match-winning spell against USA

Republic Day Parade: Delhi-NCR, nearby cities on high alert amid terror threat inputs on Khalistani, Bangladeshi outfits

JEE Main Admit Card 2026 released: Check direct link to download JEE mains session 1 hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Akshay Kumar recalls Dimple Kapadia's advice on Twinkle Khanna, admits 'meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti' for this reason

'Not even 5 percent of what he achieved': Manoj Tiwary hits out at Ryan ten Doeschate for comment on Rohit Sharma

Bihu Attack Movie Review: Assamese cinema takes big leap, Dev Menaria delievers taut actioner with support of Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

Kangana Ranaut criticised A.R. Rahman for refusing to meet her over her film Emergency, calling him biased. She defended the movie, which depicts India’s 1975–77 Emergency and stood by her creative choices despite the rejection.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about music composer A.R. Rahman and criticised him for not supporting her film Emergency. Kangana stated that Rahman wouldn't even meet her to listen to the story of the film. The actress went on to express her views via Instagram, claiming that she has 'never encountered someone so biased and full of hate' as the composer.

Kangana upset over ‘Propaganda’ label:

H3N2 virus 2026 01 17T170809 955

Kangana explicated that she had a desire to tell her film Emergency to Rahman, but the latter allegedly denied her by saying that he did not want to get involved in a 'propaganda film.' Kangana was rather displeased, for not only many critics but also some opposition leaders lauded Emergency, calling it a just and impartial movie. She thought that Rahman was 'blinded by hate' in his evaluation of the film.

About the film emergency:

Emergency is a film that not only is directed by the actress but also depicts the tale of the Emergency period in India from 1975 to 1977. In the film, Kangana takes the role of Indira Gandhi, the then-Prime Minister. The movie gives an insight into the political scenario of that time and the various issues they faced. Even with all of Kangana’s hard work, the film could not make a good box office collection.

The background of the conflict:

After Rahman had criticised Kangana’s other movie, Chhaava, calling it 'divisive,' this incident occurred. By her reaction, she appears to be totally in disagreement with his judgments and also feels distressed on a personal level regarding his not wanting to see her. She said that it would be better if people relied on their judgment instead of unconditionally accepting hate.

Also read: Sana Khan was brainwashed by her husband? Actress denies claims, reveals details of 'secret' wedding

Kangana stands by her film:

Kangana has been very vocal regarding her opinions on movies and politics. Her radical remarks have earned her both admirers and detractors at the same time. By this very instance, her scathing remarks on Rahman bring out the strife between the directors and the artists regarding the conflict on historical and political topics in film. To put it concisely, Kangana is standing up for her film Emergency and her artistic decisions, at the same time denouncing A.R. Rahman for not being involved in her output. She considers his no as unjust and motivated by prejudice instead of the movie's substance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to
IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record
IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli
Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal, credits Ganesha for completing 30 years in Bollywood
Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati
Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his match-winning spell against USA
Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement