Kangana Ranaut attacks Priyanka Chopra yet again, calls her a 'secular puppy’

Actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended a few weeks ago by the microblogging giant for violating community guidelines. But this is not stopping her from taking a potshot at celebrities and the latest to bear the brunt of Kangana's ire is Priyanka Chopra. Kangana recently took to Instagram to slam Priyanka for her changed political stance.

Taking to Instagram stories she wrote, “But this is not just in journalism. It is in every field; the way Priyanka Chopra has gone from being a nationalist to secular puppy. From being Modi ji’s biggest fan to his passionate critic and hater is evident. Basically, roti ke liye duniya nachati hai. Apne desh mein freedom toh hai. Jo karna hai karo ( Translated as: The world can do anything just for their daily bread. There is indeed freedom in our country to do anything. Do whatever you want)."

Kangana voiced this opinion on a news website’s tweet which said that New York Times is looking for “anti-establishment" correspondents.

This is not the first time Kangana has slammed Priyanka. Earlier, she had criticized Priyanka for extending support to the Farmer’s Movement.

Kangana had taken to her Twitter account and called Priyanka and singer Diljit Dosanjh ‘anti-nationalists’. She claimed in her tweets that the two were misleading and encouraging the farmer’s protest

She wrote, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is the whole system is designed to make anti-nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”

See Priyanka and Diljit’s tweets here-

Gal PYAR Di Kariye.. Dharm Koi V Ladai Ni Sikhaunda.. Hindu-Sikh-Muslim-Isai-Jaini-Bodhi Sab Bhara Ne 1 Dujey De BHARAT ES KAR KE HEE DUNIA TE VAKHRA AA.. KION KE ETHEY SAB PYAAR NAAL REHNDE NE Har Dharm Da Satkaar Kita Janda pic.twitter.com/dis0vUaRDa — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 6, 2020

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

For the unversed, Kangana’s Twitter account was suspended post she made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after assembly election results in May.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the films titled ‘Thalaivi’ ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’. She also announced ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ under her banner ‘Manikarnika FIlms’.