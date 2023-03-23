Kangana Ranaut slams singer Shubh for sharing distorted India map, mocks Diljit Dosanjh's silence on 'Khalistan virus'

Credit: Kangana Ranaut-DILJIT DOSANJH/Instagram

In the midst of the Amritpal Singh drama and Khalistan crackdown in Punjab, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues to slam Dijlit Dosanjh. On Wednesday, she took to Twitter and asked him to explain why is he silent now.

She tweeted, “pehle toh yeh @diljitdosanjh badi dhamkiyaan deta tha, iske Khalistani supporters trended Kangana ko pel ( raped/f@&d) diya for one week, aab kahan chup ke baithe hain sab?? Kiss ke dum pe uchal rahe the aur aab kiske darr se dubak gaye hain ?? Please explain!!.”

Pehle toh yeh @diljitdosanjh badi dhamkiyaan deta tha, iske Khalistani supporters trended Kangana ko pel ( raped/f@&d) diya for one week, aab kahan chup ke baithe hain sab?? Kiss ke dum pe uchal rahe the aur aab kiske darr se dubak gaye hain ?? Please explain!! https://t.co/B3AwcsnQwk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2023

On Instagram, she slammed Punjabi celebs after singer Subh shared a photo of the destroyed map of India. She wrote, “Yeh Khalistani Virus Wali bimariwahan kaafi Punjabi celebrities ko pakdi hue hai….beheading India in its legal consequences….GOI must make strong laws against such crirminals…do din jail ki hawa khilake, inke dimaagke Khalistan mein answer bhat do, fillin the blanks kardo inn sabka.”

Earlier, Kangana issued warning against Diljit by saying, “pols (police)” will soon be coming for him, hinting at his apparent support for the Khalistani movement.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen actress wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time).”

Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were feuding over the 2020 farmers’ protests after Dosanjh had come out in support of the farmers, and Ranaut had alleged that he was a Khalistani supporter.

This comes as tensions continue to run high in Punjab as the authorities are frantically searching for Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief who remains absconding after evading arrest and fleeing on a motorcycle.

Amritpal Singh reportedly fooled the police by switching vehicles and changing his appearance repeatedly.

