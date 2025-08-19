Waheeda Rehman, Kamini Kaushal, Vyjayanthimala, more: What these Bollywood yesteryear actresses are doing now?

Bollywood’s legendary actresses like Kamini Kaushal, Vyjayanthimala, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Hema Malini continue to inspire generations. With timeless performances, grace, and resilience, they prove that true stardom goes beyond age and continues to shine across eras.

Bollywood has been home to many legendary actresses whose talent, grace, and charm have left an everlasting mark on Indian cinema. While newer stars shine on the big screen today, several veteran actresses continue to inspire generations with their enduring legacy, elegance, and resilience. Here’s a look at five of the oldest living Bollywood actresses who remain icons of timeless beauty and talent.

Kamini Kaushal

Kamini Kaushal is among the oldest living actresses in Bollywood. She began her career in the 1940s and worked with legends like Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. With memorable roles in films such as Biraj Bahu and Shaheed, she set high standards for meaningful cinema. Even today, she is admired for her dignity and grace, also her last work in Kabir Singh received her Filmfare nomination.

Vyjayanthimala

Often regarded as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, Vyjayanthimala dazzled audiences with her acting and classical dance skills. Known for hits like Madhumati, Sangam, and Devdas, she was a trailblazer who redefined the role of women in films. She continues to inspire younger generations of actresses and dancers alike.

Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman remains one of the most respected names in Indian cinema. From Guide and Pyaasa to Chaudhvin Ka Chand, her performances are considered masterpieces. Beyond her acting, Waheeda is admired for leading a balanced life with humility, making her a role model for aspiring stars. She also remains active in philanthropy.

Asha Parekh

Known as the “Hit Girl” of Bollywood, Asha Parekh ruled the 1960s and 70s with blockbuster films like Teesri Manzil, Caravan, and Love in Tokyo. Even after stepping away from mainstream acting, she has remained active in philanthropy and continues to inspire with her vibrant personality.

Hema Malini

The “Dream Girl” of Bollywood, Hema Malini, captivated audiences with her charm and versatility in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and Dream Girl. Today, she is admired not only as an actress but also as a dancer, politician, and cultural icon.

