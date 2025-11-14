FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Kamini Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express co-star, passes away at 98

Kamini was a towering presence in Indian cinema, with a career that spanned decades and featured over 90 films. She began her film journey with “Neecha Nagar,” the landmark project that won the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Kamini Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express co-star, passes away at 98
Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, widely considered India's oldest living film actress, has passed away at the age of 98. According to reports, she had been battling age-related health complications. A family friend shared that Kamini's loved ones prefer to keep a low profile and have requested privacy during this difficult time. The source was quoted as saying, “Kamini Kaushal's family is extremely low profile, and needs privacy.”

For the unversed, Kamini Kaushal was born in Lahore, the youngest among five siblings. Kamini was a towering presence in Indian cinema, with a career that spanned decades and featured over 90 films. She began her film journey with “Neecha Nagar,” the landmark project that won the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival. Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in celebrated films such as “Shaheed,” “Nadiya Ke Paar,” “Shabnam, Arzoo,” and “Biraj Bahu”. Her body of work also included acclaimed titles like “Do Bhai,” “Ziddi,” “Paras,” “Namoona,” “Jhanjar,” “Aabroo,” “Bade Sarkar,” “Jailor,” “Night Club,” and “Godaan.”

Beyond films, she made her mark on television as well, most notably with the Doordarshan show “Chand Sitare.” The senior actress collaborated with some of Indian cinema's greatest stars, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar. Her pairing with Dilip Kumar in films such as “Nadiya Ke Paar,” “Shaheed,” “Shabnam,” and “Aarzoo” earned widespread admiration.

Kamini continued her association with cinema in her later years as well. She made an appearance in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which was released in 2022. The movie marked her final appearance.

Kamini Kaushal is survived by her sons—Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.

(With inputs from IANS)

