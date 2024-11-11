Kamal Haasan, also the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, a party he founded in 2018, said he had always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles.

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan on Monday announced his decision to renounce titles such as Ulaga Nayagan (universal hero) bestowed on him and said he may be addressed by his name, or simply KH.

Haasan, also the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, a party he founded in 2018, said he had always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles. “I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling and I have been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me," the actor said in a statement.

The top actor said it was his humble belief that artists must not be elevated above the art. He added, "It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.”

(With inputs from PTI)