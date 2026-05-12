Kamal Haasan, Vishal react as CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops near schools, temples in Tamil Nadu: 'So many girl children have been facing harassment'

Kamal Haasan and Vishal have supported newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's decision to shut down 717 government-run TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor shops near temples and schools.

Newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare. Kamal Haasan and Vishal have supported Vijay for this strong move.

Kamal Haasan and Vishal laud Vijay's TVK government

Taking to his X account, the Rajya Sabha MP Haasan said Tamil families had long expected liquor shops near sensitive public places to be removed and praised Vijay for taking this action immediately after assuming office. He wrote in Tamil, "Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations."

Vishal hailed Vijay for the decision and recalled knowing a girl student who had complained about facing harassment while crossing TASMAC liquor outlet on her way to home. "Kudos to you, whistles to u. Hats off to u. Dear CM Joseph Vijay. Thank u for the announcement to close 717 wine shops especially the ones near schools. What a move. So many girl children have been facing harassment especially the one I know in RK Nagar where a girl student was complaining of having to go through the stress crossing the TASMAC store and reaching home everyday. She and so many of the common public will hail you and your decision. With a smile on so many faces including mine with this decision of our CM will be everlasting from this menace. God bless u dearest #vijay, #thalapathyvijay #CMjosephvijay. I salute u and your government today", he wrote on X.

Vijay's order to close 717 TASMAC-operated liquor shops

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. "With the welfare of the general public in mind, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has issued orders to close -- within two weeks -- 717 retail liquor shops situated within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. Currently, 4,765 retail liquor shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. From among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, issued directives to conduct a survey and identify those shops located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. In accordance with the aforementioned order, it was identified that 717 retail liquor shops are currently operating within these three specified categories," the press release read.

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