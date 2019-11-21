Kamal Haasan to undergo surgery tomorrow, will take break from movies and politics for some time

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan will be undergoing surgery in a private hospital tomorrow i.e. on Friday. This surgery is to remove an implant from his leg which was inserted in the year 2016. It was the same year when Haasan suffered a major fall in his office.

Kamal Haasan was expected to remove the implant much before, but he could not take time out due to his busy schedule. He was either busy shooting for films, or political career to look forward to. It is upon his doctors' advice that Kamal Haasan will get admitted to the hospital tomorrow.

The doctors have also recommended that Kamal Haasan should take complete rest for a few days before he physically regroups. Dr. R Mahendran, Vice President of Kamal Haasan's political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, revealed the same through a press statement.

Here's what the statement read:

In July 2016, Dr Kamal Haasan had an unfortunate accident resulting in a compound fracture in his right leg for which he had to undergo a surgical procedure during which an implant was placed.

Due to his very busy schedule in political and film commitments, there had been a postponement in the removal of the implant.

However, now upon his doctors' advice, Dr Kamal Haasan will be getting admitted in the hospital for the surgical procedure on 22nd November 2019 to remove the implant. Furthermore, he has been compelled to take a break for the next few weeks to physically recoup.

Kamal Haasan was currently shooting for Indian 2. The actor will next be seen in the film which is slated for April 14, 2020 release. The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal this year. Also starring Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others, Indian 2 is being produced by Lyca Productions.