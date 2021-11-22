Kamal Haasan tests COVID positive, admitted to Chennai hospital

Kamal Haasan, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. After returning from the US trip, the actor developed a slight cough. He himself shared this news with his fans on Twitter.

The actor on Monday took to Twitter and wrote, “I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital It is time to realize that the pandemic is not over yet. Please be careful.”

After returning from the US, the actor went on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ in order to host the reality show. However, Kamal Haasan engaged with the contestants and showed no sign of sickness. It is the first time that the actor has contracted the Covid-19 virus.

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Earlier, Kamal Haasan fulfilled the wish of the fan by meeting him virtually. The fan named Saketh, who was battling brain cancer stage three, couldn't contain his excitement when he met Kamal virtually via a video call. Saketh's wife and their mothers had also joined the call. On seeing them, Kamal got extremely emotional and urged Saketh to be a fighter and emerge as a winner.

Sandhya Vaidyanathan, who made this happen took to her Instagram page and wrote, "AND WE MADE THIS HAPPEN!!! OMG, I CAN'T BELIEVE IT!!!! Saketh's wish was to see @ikamalhaasan and this happened... I'm so grateful to the team from his office and to everyone who amplified my story and I can't stop crying.. this is epic.. this is what I live for .. to make dreams true.. to help people.. !!! Saketh has brain cancer stage 3 and is such a fighter and so so positive... we are all so proud of him.. please pray for him."

On the work front, actor-politician Kamal Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Vikram’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.