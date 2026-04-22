Kamal Haasan takes a sly dig at Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'Never took advantage of MGR, Sivaji Ganesan'

In an apparent dig at actor-politician Vijay's attempts to portray himself as the "successor of MGR", Kamal Haasan said, "I used to sit on the laps of MGR and Sivaji (Ganesan); I did not take advantage of that."

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief, superstar Kamal Haasan, said that he sat on the laps of late chief minister M G Ramachandran and the legendary Tamil actor of yore Sivaji Ganesan as a child, and yet he never took advantage of that, in an apparent dig at actor-politician Vijay's attempts to portray himself as the "successor of MGR".

Haasan was campaigning for DMK's Tiruchirapalli East constituency candidate, Inigo S Irudayaraj, on the night of April 20. Along with Irudyaraj, Haasan led a rally through Tiruchirapalli, urging people to vote for 'Rising Sun,' DMK's poll symbol. Incidentally, Vijay will also be contesting from Tiruchirapalli East.

"Like the other candidate here (referring to Vijay), I too joined the cinema at a very young age and know all the stars, but never exploited that. I used to sit on the laps of MGR and Sivaji (Ganesan); I did not take advantage of that. In fact, MGR liked me a lot," Haasan explained further.

When Vijay had come for campaigning here recently, he had stopped at the MGR statue for a photo-op. Through his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the actor is making his electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu legislative elections scheduled on April 23 with counting and results to be declared on May 4. He is contesting from two constituencies: Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. (With inputs from PTI)

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