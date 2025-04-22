Kamal Haasan’s comment after Trisha couldn't remember the name of a banana dish, didn’t sit well with many on social media.

Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are gearing up for the release of their film Thug Life, set to hit cinemas on June 5, 2025. However, a recent promotional event sparked backlash after Kamal made a joke involving a 'banana' directed at Trisha.

Netizens found the comment distasteful, calling it "inappropriate" and "disgusting." While Trisha Krishnan was talking about her favorite dish at the event, she mentioned that she liked something made with boiled banana but couldn’t recall its name. Kamal Haasan then stepped in and suggested she might be talking about pazham pori, a banana fritter popular in South India.

Kamal then made a cheeky remark, saying, "She doesn’t know the name but likes putting it in her mouth." Trisha laughed at his comment, and moments later, he lightly patted her knee.

Kamal Haasan’s comment didn’t sit well with many on social media. After the clip went viral on X, users expressed disappointment, calling his remark inappropriate and in poor taste.

Imagine the outrage if any Telugu senior hero passed the same comment. Disgusting!! pic.twitter.com/d7xhtYesMu April 21, 2025

One user wrote, "Crowds are cheering & Trisha laughs awkwardly. The comment itself is disgusting, yet some fans here are defending it." Another added, "Imagine the outrage if a senior Telugu actor had said the same thing. Absolutely disgusting!"

However, some fans came to Kamal Haasan's defense, saying the remark was being blown out of proportion. One user wrote, "Kamal said she likes eating it but doesn’t know the name… nothing wrong." Another added, "There was nothing outrageous about it."

Meanwhile, Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, boasts a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Vaiyapuri.